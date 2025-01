Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway proved why it’s the gold standard in investing, pulling off a stellar 2024 with a 25.5% gain for its class a shares, outpacing the S&P 500’s 23.3% return. This marks the conglomerate's best performance since 2021 and its ninth consecutive positive year. Shares even crossed the $700,000 mark, a testament to its enduring appeal.