Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 08:15 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 08:15 IST
BRICS Summit 2025: PM Modi calls Pahalgam attack a cowardly strike on India's soul
PM Modi addressed a BRICS session in Rio, condemning the Pahalgam terror attack as “a cowardly strike on India’s soul,” urging global unity against terrorism.

