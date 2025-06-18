LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /BREAKING | Israel-Iran War: Flight brings back stranded Israelis from abroad
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 12:26 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 12:26 IST
BREAKING | Israel-Iran War: Flight brings back stranded Israelis from abroad
Videos Jun 18, 2025, 12:26 IST

BREAKING | Israel-Iran War: Flight brings back stranded Israelis from abroad

The first rescue flight has touched down, bringing home Israelis stranded abroad amid the ongoing conflict, as evacuation efforts ramp up.

Trending Topics

trending videos