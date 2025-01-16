Following discussions in Doha today (January 15, 2025), Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages, sources reported. A "Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal (was) reached following (the) Qatari PM's meeting with Hamas negotiators and separately Israeli negotiators in his office," a source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks.
BREAKING: Israel Hamas Agrees For Ceasefire, 33 Hostages To Be Released By Group | WION
