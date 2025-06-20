Breaking | Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem says group will ‘act as we see fit’ in Iran-Israel war

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem stated that the group will "act as we see fit" in response to the escalating war between Israel and its main backer, Iran. Emphasizing the group’s position, Qassem added that Hezbollah is "not neutral" in the conflict and would respond to what he called "this brutal Israeli-American aggression." Watch in for more details!