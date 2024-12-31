The state of Bihar in India has witnessed massive protests over an examination that selects state government officials. Students and aspirants have been calling for a re-examination of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary exams. A delegation of 10 aspirants held talks with the state chief secretary, a day after students demanding re-examination were lathi-charged by Bihar police. However, the students stated that they did not receive any concrete assurance or timeline for addressing their demands. Watch in for more details!