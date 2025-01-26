China is bracing for another drop in birth numbers this year, despite a small uptick in 2024. Last year, births rose to 9.54 million from 9.02 million in 2023, marking the first increase since 2017. Watch in for more details!
Birth and marriage rates plummet in China
