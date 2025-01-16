During his farewell address on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden cautioned that an American oligarchy is forming, specifically a tech-oligarchy dominated by a few billionaires who hold a "dangerous concentration of power." He referred to the emergence of a "tech industrial complex," echoing sentiments from President Dwight Eisenhower's farewell address in 1961.
Biden's veiled attack at Musk, Zuckerberg, Outgoing U.S. President warns' tech oligarchs'
During his farewell address on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden cautioned that an American oligarchy is forming, specifically a tech-oligarchy dominated by a few billionaires who hold a "dangerous concentration of power."
Advertisment