Belgium has become the first European Union country to ban disposable e-cigarettes, with the ban taking effect from the 1st of January. Part of a national anti-tobacco plan, the ban targets the health risks and environmental damage caused by single-use vapes, which are popular among teens. Disposable vapes, filled with high nicotine levels, contribute to pollution through plastic and lithium batteries. Watch in for more details!
Belgium First EU Country To Ban Disposable E-Cigarettes
