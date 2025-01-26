Voting is underway in Belarus for the presidential elections, with President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power for the last 31 years, seeking reelection for a seventh term. The election is taking place with no presence of opposition. Watch in for more details!
Belarus presidential elections 2025: Exiled opposition leader marches in Poland
