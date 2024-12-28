China is building up its armed forces at a rapid pace, most recently with the launch of its largest and first-of-its-kind amphibious warship. This report tells you more.
Beijing Expands Military Reach: China Sprints In New Arms Race
Advertisment
China is building up its armed forces at a rapid pace, most recently with the launch of its largest and first-of-its-kind amphibious warship. This report tells you more.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.