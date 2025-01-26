A special Republic Day celebration took place at Punjab's Attari-Waga border to mark India's 76th Republic Day. As India's first line of defense, the Border Security Forces performed the Beating Retreat ceremony, as seen in these images.
Beating retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagha border: Thrilling performance by BSF on Republic Day
