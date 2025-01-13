Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has said that the situation on India's northern border is sensitive but stable. In a press conference on Monday, General Dwivedi said that there is no animosity with Bangladesh at a military level, stressing that Bangladesh is strategically important to India.
'Bangladesh strategically important to India': Indian Army chief
