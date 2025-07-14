LOGIN
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 10:00 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 10:00 IST
Bangladesh floods: Southern Feni district under water as torrential rains continue

Southern Bangladesh has been hit by severe floods for the second time this year. Reportedly, several areas of the country's Feni district has been submerged under water for days as heavy rains continue. Local authorities have been conducting rescue operations with assistance from activist groups since Thursday morning.

