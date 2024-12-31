Azerbaijan says Russia has pledged to identify and punish those responsible for the plane crash. Baku maintains that the Azerbaijani plane was shot at by Russian air defenses before it crash-landed in Kazakhstan on December 25th. Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor states that Russia is taking intensive measures to identify those found guilty of the incident and will charge them accordingly. Watch in for more details!
Azerbaijan President Aliyev Urges Moscow To Compensate Families Of Air Crash Victims
