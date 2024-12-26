An Azerbaijan Airlines flight was en route from Baku to Grozny in Russia when it crashed over Kazakhstan on 25 December. It was carrying 62 passengers and five crew members. The crash near Aktau city in Kazakhstan, which resulted in the deaths of 38 passengers, was likely caused by an attack. However, authorities in Russia and Azerbaijan have provided different explanations regarding the possible causes of the crash Watch this report for more details!
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: what caused the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight?
