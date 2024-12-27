The second black box has been found at the plane crash site near Aktau and handed over to the investigation department. The Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Of all the 67 people on board, 38 were killed in the crash, and 29 survived, including two children who were pulled from the wreckage. Interviews have been carried out with victims, ground service workers, and all witnesses. Radio communication recordings between the crew and dispatchers have been retrieved. The investigation of the crash site, covering more than 4,000 square meters, is underway. Watch in for more details!