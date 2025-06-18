/Axiom-4 mission delayed again: ISRO says Shubhanshu Shukla’s ISS flight pushed to after 22 June 2025

LOGIN
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 14:26 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 14:26 IST
Videos Jun 18, 2025, 14:26 IST

ISRO confirms another delay for the Axiom-4 mission, stating that astronaut Subhanshu Shukla’s journey to the International Space Station will not launch before 22 June 2025.

