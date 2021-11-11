Astroworld Festival Tragedy: Indian student Bharti Shahani, declared brain dead

Nov 11, 2021, 09:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The music festival featured Travis Scott who continued to perform for 30 minutes after the chaos broke out, Bharti Shahani was one of the hundreds of people injured at the November 5 Astroworld Festival, where eight people were killed.
