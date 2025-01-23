Millions in the U.S. are crippled by rare, record-breaking disasters. While California is witnessing fresh wildfire in LA, prompting evacuation orders for over 50,000 people, the situation is 'polar' opposite in Texas, Florida and Louisiana where historic storm has put parts under thick coat of snow.
As fresh wildfire breaks out in California, rare storm grips Texas, Florida, Louisiana
