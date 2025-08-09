Live TV
Armenia, Azerbaijan laud Trump for peace deal | Leaders praise Trump, back him for noble peace prize
Armenia, Azerbaijan laud Trump for peace deal | Leaders praise Trump, back him for noble peace prize
The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia signed an agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict as they were hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday.
