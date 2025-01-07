Argentina's recent economic shifts have triggered a dramatic change in consumer behavior. The country's currency, the peso, strengthened significantly in the second half of 2023, rising three times in real value compared to mid-year levels. This shift has made Argentina a more expensive place to live and shop. For everyday goods, like a Big Mac, Argentines are now paying up to 7,600 pesos, nearly double the cost in neighboring Brazil. Watch in for more details!