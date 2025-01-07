Persistent high logistics and energy costs, coupled with inadequate government policy interventions, have rendered the business unsustainable, the company stated on Monday. The shutdown will impact operations at both the Newcastle and Vereeniging Works, along with the rail and structures unit Amras. A scaled-down coke production facility at Newcastle will remain operational to meet reduced demand, the company added. Watch to know more!
ArcelorMittal South Africa To Close Long-steel Business, 3,500 Jobs In Jeopardy
