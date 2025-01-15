Hecklers interrupted U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, during a speech at the Atlantic Council on Tuesday (January 14), accusing him of genocide on the Palestinian people and calling him a war criminal. Blinken faced criticism for diplomatic support with Israel since the latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict began on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.