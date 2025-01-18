Outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken receives a clap-out and delivers farewell remarks to the staff at the State Department in DC.
Antony Blinken address Sudan war, implementation of Gaza ceasefire
Advertisment
Outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken receives a clap-out and delivers farewell remarks to the staff at the State Department in DC.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.