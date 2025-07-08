LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 21:45 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 21:45 IST
Angélique Kidjo is first black African to get Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Musical icon Angélique Kidjo has become the first black African performer to be selected for a star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame.

