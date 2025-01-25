Chinese children are turning to AI pets to manage social anxiety and find emotional support. Watch the full report to learn how these smart companions are changing lives.
AI pets helping China's youth combat social anxiety
Advertisment
Chinese children are turning to AI pets to manage social anxiety and find emotional support. Watch the full report to learn how these smart companions are changing lives.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.