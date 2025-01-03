UK's Rotherham child sexual exploitation scandal has gained renewed attention after Elon Musk criticized UK authorities for their handling of the situation in a tweet on January 1. He asserted that many in power should face prison for their roles in the scandal and highlighted the need for voting reform as the “only hope.” In response, the Conservatives are now calling for a national inquiry into child sexual exploitation.
After Elon Musk, Tories rakes up Rotherham scandal to attack British PM Starmer
Advertisment