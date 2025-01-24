After ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli army embarks on a deadly raid on West Bank. Two Palestinians killed in Jenin refugee camp in an assault by Israeli soldiers. IDF confirmed killings, claiming the two were affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Raids are part of Israel’s Iron Wall campaign, launched just days after Gaza truce. Locals say military assault has rendered the Jenin refugee camp ‘nearly uninhabitable’. Watch in for more details!
