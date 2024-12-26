In what comes as a sign of a major rift in India’s opposition INDIA bloc, Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) threatened Thursday (Dec 26) to seek Congress’s removal from the alliance if it fails to act against the chief of its Delhi party unit. The AAP also accused Congress, considered the main opposition party in the country, of helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital. Watch in for more details!