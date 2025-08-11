Published: Aug 11, 2025, 18:44 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 18:44 IST
Videos Aug 11, 2025, 18:44 IST
'Seohee construction' suspected of gifting luxury necklace to Kim | Remains under scanner
South Korea’s former First Lady, Kim Keon-hee, is under intense scrutiny as special prosecutors begin formal investigations into stock manipulation, bribery, and political interference allegations. With her husband, ex-President Yoon Suk-yeol, also facing probes, the couple is at the center of a growing political storm.