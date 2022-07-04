Unity abroad amidst disunity at home

On June 26, in the picturesque venue of Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, the cameras captured the leaders of the G-7 showing signs of unity against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. With hubris, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson extolled, "Ride for life, G-7!" In all this grandiose, what the cameras failed to capture was the bleak political situation back home for President Biden, Prime Minister Johnson, President Macron, and Chancellor Scholz.

In an endeavor to align democracies against the autocracies of Russia and China, Joe Biden visited Germany and Spain, but the democracy he leads has been dealing with the ramifications of the Supreme Court's decision to strike down the right to abortion. Meanwhile, if the polls are to be believed, President Biden's approval rating is at its lowest because of a sharp rise in energy and food prices, making his party's road to winning the midterm elections an improbable task. If he and his party lose the November midterm elections, he will be a lame-duck president. And given how polarised American lawmakers are at present, it will probably make it impossible for Biden to pass a legislation, resulting in political paralysis.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's approval rating has taken a serious beating after the Partygate scandal came to light. The polls as of June 2 suggest that 69 per cent of the British public feel that their leader is performing badly. As a result of breaking COVID lockdown rules, he goes down in history as the first incumbent Prime Minister to be fined. In a no-confidence vote pushed by the backbenchers, the British Prime Minister, to his surprise, witnessed 148 (41 per cent) members of his conservative party vote to oust him. Although Johnson survived the no-confidence motion by a thin margin, history indicates that his political future is still uncertain. In recent times, three leaders hailing from the conservative party who survived the no-confidence vote were never the same after the process. Among the three, both Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher were ultimately forced out. John Major survived but lost to Tony Blair in two years. On top of this, there is the rising inflation that is hitting new records every day. The last time the British public became a victim of this level of rising inflation was in the 1800s as a result of the Napoleonic wars that drained the country's resources.

Then there is the French President, Emmanuel Macron, who presided over a successful presidential campaign and managed to get re-elected to be the only President to do so in twenty years. He assumed office for the second time, bridging huge divisions among voters who were concerned about rising inflation, the Ukraine crisis, the repercussions of immigration on the French national identity, etc. But despite the tide being on his side, Macron squandered the opportunity to capitalize on his resounding victory. In the subsequent parliamentary elections, he and his party faced a major setback in gaining an absolute majority in Parliament. President Macron is now increasingly compared to a lame-duck president, who, going forward, will have to entreat consensus from other parties, including that of Marine Le Pen's far-right party and Jean-Luc Melenchon's left party, to pass any legislation. At home, Macron is now challenged with complex political arithmetic in the parliament, explained by his Prime Minister as a "risk to our country."

In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been struggling to find his footing after succeeding Angela Merkel who served for 16 years. Scholz, unlike the other leaders in the US, UK, and France, has experienced internal setbacks in part due to the way he has been handling the Ukraine situation. Scholz has been criticized by the lawmakers in the Bundestag and the European Union for his lukewarm, ambiguous, and slow walking policies in assisting Kyiv.

Despite initial hiccups, German heavy weapons were delivered to Ukraine as Olaf Scholz was hosting the G7 leaders. However, in light of Ukraine's military defeats, the chancellor is under pressure from EU lawmakers to take further action, who are vociferously demanding to know what is stopping him. Recently, a letter was penned by six MEPs calling upon Germany to ramp up supplies to Ukraine. The letter stated, "We either show united strength or the war continues. Half hearted support out of fear of Russian reprisal will only prolong human suffering and increase the economic fallout of the conflict." Given that Scholz succeeded a stalwart leader like Angela Merkel of such high stature, who was also well-liked in other capitals of Europe, it is quite obvious that he would be expected to meet the challenges of keeping Germany's image in good stead.

All four leaders are faced with roughly similar kinds of challenges at home, that is, increased populism against the backdrop of a weak global economy, besieged institutions, a polarised political landscape, and rising inflation rates driven by the Russian war. Although unity against an aggressor could be widely sought after and pleasing on the world stage, ultimately, it could boil down to what's happening at home.

