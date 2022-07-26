Tunisia: A country that saw dictatorship transform into democracy and now turning into autocracy

On Tuesday, President Kais Saied declared that Tunisia had "entered a new phase" with a new constitution that would transfer all the powers to his office.

Monday's referendum came a year after Saied sacked the government and suspended the parliament of the only democracy to have emerged due to the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Although there had been little doubt the "Yes" campaign would win, an exit poll suggested that only a quarter of the votes of 9.3 million electorates were cast and were overwhelmingly in favour of Saied.

Most of Saied's rivals called for a boycott of the voting. But, while turnout was low, it was higher than the single figures many observers had expected, at least 27.5 %, according to the electoral board controlled by Saied.

Hours after polling stations closed, Saied addressed supporters in downtown Tunis and said, "What the Tunisian people did is a lesson to the world and a lesson to history on a scale that the lessons of history are measured on,".

The National Salvation Front, an opposition coalition, said the draft constitution would enshrine a "coup d'etat" and that 75% of Tunisians have refused to approve it.

Saied, a 64-year-old law professor, dissolved the parliament and seized control of the judiciary and the electoral commission on 25th July last year.

His opponents say that the move is aimed at installing an autocracy a decade after the fall of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. However, supporters of Saied argue that the steps were necessary after years of corruption and political turmoil.

A poll of "Yes" voters by state television suggested that reforming the country and improving the situation along with support for Kais Saied were the primary reasons for backing the new constitution.

However, legal experts have warned that the draft gives the president vast, unchecked powers, including putting the president in command of the army and allowing him to appoint a government without parliamentary approval, making it virtually impossible to remove him from office.

Saied has also threatened his enemies in recent months, issuing video diatribes against unnamed foes he describes as "germs", "snakes", and "traitors".

On Monday, he promised that everyone who has committed crimes against the country would be held accountable for their actions.

Hassen Zargouni, head of the Sigma Conseil group that conducted the exit poll, said that of the 7,500 voters questioned, 92-93 % were in the "Yes" camp.

He also defended the turnout by saying it was pretty good, given that about two million people have been added to electoral rolls since the 2019 legislative elections.

He also highlighted that it was not surprising as the participation in elections has gradually declined since the 2011 revolution, from just over half in a parliamentary poll months after Ben Ali's overthrow to 32 % in 2019.

Saied now appears to have a clear path to transforming the country's governance from a hybrid parliamentary system to a presidential model that gives him a vicelike grip on the country.

