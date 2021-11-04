World largest 3D-printed neighbourhood to come up in Texas

3D-printing has been around for a while. We even have friends who flaunt small keepsakes they say have been 3D printed. But printing a full house? an entire neighbourhood? Well this seems to be something out of the ordinary.

A neighbourhood being developed in Austin, Texas is set to become world's first 3D-printed neighbourhood. The project is scheduled to break ground next year.

A digital rendering of the project showed 3D-printed houses with solar cells on the roof. The development project is a collaboration between Lennar, a homebuilding company and ICON, a construction firm specialising in 3D-printing structures. A Danish firm Bjarke Ingels Group has co-designed the houses.

Each 3D-printed house would take a week to build. The companies say that houses measuring 3000 square feet in size.

Construction of the neighbourhood in Texas would take place with the help of five 46-foot wide robotic 'Vulcan' printers. These 3D printers will pipe out a concrete mixture called Lavacrete to 'print' the houses.

Although the companies have not disclosed the exact cost of house-building, the companies say that the cost of 3D-printing a house is less than traditional construction methods.