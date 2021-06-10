Woman in South Africa gives birth to 10 babies: Earlier Guinness World Record was 9

A South African mother has given birth to ten babies at once, breaking a global record set just last month.

According to media reports, Gosiame Thamara Sithole, a 37-year-old mother of six-year-old twins, originally planned to have eight children, making her a rare "Octomom" like Californian Nadya Suleman. But she was surprised to see when 10 babies emerged.

Sithole’s husband said they were astonished by decuplets after scans only showed eight in the womb.

“It’s seven boys and three girls,” her husband, Teboho Tsotetsi told reporters of his wife who was “seven months and seven days pregnant.”

“I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much. Let’s talk again in the morning please,” Tsotetsi said.





A South African news website, quoted Sithole as saying that two of the babies could not be detected initially because they were inside the wrong tube.

Sithole, who is from Gauteng, claims that her pregnancy was unplanned and that she did not use any reproductive treatments.

In May, a Moroccan woman Malian Halima Cisse gave birth to nine children at once.

According to the New York Post, a representative for Guinness World Records is investigating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies)