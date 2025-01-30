A horrifying video of a woman, performing as a mermaid inside an aquarium, and being attacked by a huge fish is doing the rounds of social media. The incident reportedly occurred at the Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest Park in southern China.

Advertisment

The clip shows a Russian performer, Masha, dressed as a mermaid, swimming in an aquarium tank and performing for an audience standing outside. She can be seen swimming and waving at families nearby. A fish swims around her. As she begins to move towards the surface a giant fish appears right above her head.



Seconds later, the fish quickly grabs her head with its large jaws, almost swallowing it completely. Children and other people can be heard screaming while witnessing the horrific incident.

12-year-old boy attempts ‘chroming’ challenge trending on TikTok, suffers cardiac arrest

Masha quickly managed to come out and swiftly swam out of the tank.



According to reports, the giant fish ate 22-year-old Masha's goggles and nose clips and caused injuries to her neck, head and eye.

Advertisment

Watch the terrifying video here





Woman performing as a mermaid bitten by a sturgeon in a Chinese Aquarium. pic.twitter.com/LTDSioBve3 — Game of X (@froggyups) January 29, 2025

Advertisment

Performer was offered money to keep quiet: Report

As per a report in the New York Post, the authorities offered the performer $100 in 'moral damages' after the incident and forbade her from speaking out about the incident. Masha reportedly was soon forced back into the aquarium to perform despite her pain and injury.

Diddy gave ex Cassie Ventura 'bruised eye, knots on head', claims makeup stylist

The freshwater aquarium reportedly features native species from the Mekong and Yangtze rivers, as well as rare amphibians. The attack reports did not specify the species of the fish.

Sean 'Diddy' never stopped being abusive, continued intimidating those around him