Watch | Heroic father shields his son after being bucked off bull at rodeo

A heroic father shielded his unconscious son from a charging bull at the Texas rodeo. The video of the entire has gone viral on social media.

Cody Hooks, was bull riding last month at the Bell County Rodeo in Belton when he was bucked off moments after leaving the chute.

The fall left the teen unconscious on the ground while the bull charged past two bullfighters.

In an Instagram video posted after the incident, Hooks can be seen motionless as the bull turns around and begins to charge.

Suddenly Hooks’ father, Landis Hooks, jumps on top of Cody, covering him with his entire body. Moments later the bull hit Landis, leaving Cody unharmed.

''Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx could've been a hella lot worse,'' wrote the teen - who came out of the encounter unscathed and had been professionally bull riding since last year - of his father's courageous act.

Tina Butler of the Bell County Rodeo said, “Both of them walked away with just scratches. Because of the potential danger, it was the perfect scenario of no one got hurt.”

“That’s not something you’re going to see every day,” Butler said. “Not everyone would have gone in there.”

'No matter what, I'm gonna do what I gotta do for him,' Landis said in an interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday. 'Right out the gate, he fell off.'

'I just wanted to make sure that bull didn’t come back and get on top of him like he was about to,' he told Good Morning America.

''That's just part of the everyday cowboy life where I come from. Somebody gets down, you gotta help them. But I am glad I was there though,'' he added.

(With inputs from agencies)