/VIDEO: Man sets himself on fire at airport, after argument with wife

In a horrific incident, a man set himself on fire at Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan. A video of the incident shared on social media has gone viral in which the man can be seen in a large ball of flame as airport staff try to douse the fire.

The man reportedly drunk and in a row with his wife pleaded with the airport staff to get him on a flight after missing his last train home.

“He had argued with his wife and missed his train. His tickets had expired. He came here to exchange them for plane tickets, demanding that railway tickets be swapped for airline ones. Some say he may have been drunk,” a police officer told Tengrin News.

In the heart-stopping video, the man is seen inside a travel agency office at the Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan seeking assistance. Seemingly drunk, the traveller starts to create a scene on the pretext of making a phone call to his wife after which the employee at the reception pleads with him to let her leave.

Soon an entourage of airport staff members begin to approach the man after which he gets aggressive and makes threats towards them.

Trigger warning: Disturbing visual. Viewers' discretion is advised

In a few minutes, the man sets himself on fire and rushes out of the room towards baffled airport employees who hurriedly attempt to put out the fire with an extinguisher.

As the fire is put off the man can be seen lying on the floor covered in white powder groaning in pain. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he is battling for his life.