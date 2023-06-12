TNPL 2023 Live Streaming: When, where & how to watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 Live in laptop, mobile, TV

TNPL 2023 Live Streaming: The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will begin on 12 June, with as many as eight clubs competing. The teams will play around 32 matches over a month, with the final scheduled for 12 July. Coimbatore, Dindigul, Salem, and Tirunelveli will host the matches. Several outstanding players will hit the pitch, many of whom have already participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL). This event has also offered a venue for new participants to demonstrate their abilities.

Here's everything you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 starting 12 June. TNPL 2023: Teams & Squads Ba11sy Trichy: K Mani Bharathi (wk), T Natarajan, Ramadoss Alexander, SP Vinod, Akshay Srinivasan, Antony Dhas, K Easwaran, Daryl Ferrario, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Raghupathy Silambarasan, M Shajahan, P Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju, G Godson, R Rajkumar, T Saran, K Monish, K Mohamed Azeem, Jafar Jamal, G Karthik Shanmugam

Chepauk Super Gillies: N Jagadeesan (wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (wk), Baba Aparajith, Rajagopal Sathish, Rahil Shah, S Harish Kumar, B Iyappan, M Viju Arul, M Silambarasan, R Sibi, TD Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, Rocky Bhasker, Ramalingam Rohit, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sanjay Yadav, S Santosh Shiv

Dindigul Dragons: Adithya Ganesh (wk), R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Baba Indrajith, Subodh Bhati, Advaith Sharma, Vimal Khumar, P Vignesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Affan Khader, S Arun, Rohan Bhutra, VP Diran, Hemanth Kumar, Kishoor, Boopathi Kumar, P Saravana Kumar, C Sarath Kumar

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, B Anirudh, Ajith Ram, I Vetrivel, K Vishal Vaidhya, Rajendran Vivek, P Bhuvaneshwaran, NS Chaturved, S Ganesh, Rahul Harish, H Trilok Nag, M Ragavan, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, Mohamed Ali, Radhakrishnan, G Parthasarathy, Alliraj Karuppusamy, S Manigandan

Lyca Kovai Kings: Suresh Kumar (wk), B Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, M Mohammed, Atheeq Ur Rahman, R Divakar, P Vidyuth, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, S Sujay, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, P Hemcharan, L Kiran Akash, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Ram Arvindh, B Sachin, L Kiran Akash, U Mukilesh, KM Om Prakash

Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (wk), Sandeep Warrier, Adithya Arun, Guruswamy Ajitesh, Sonu Yadav, P Sugendhiran, Sri Neranjan, L Suryaprakash, SJ Arun Kumar, Ritwik Easwaran, Aswin Crist, M Poiyamozhi, Nidhish Rajagopal, J Rohan, Emmanuel Cherian, NS Harish, N Kabilan, Karthick Manikandan, R Mithun, S Mohan Prasath

Salem Spartans: Amit Sathvik (wk), R Kavin, S Abishiek, Akash Sumra, S Aravind, N Selva Kumaran, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar, V Yuvaraj, Mann Bafna, Kaushik Gandhi, M Ganesh Moorthi, J Gowri Sankar, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Prasanth Rajesh, Sachin Rathi, Ravi Karthikeyan, RS Mokit Hariharan, VRS Guru Kedarnath, RS Jaganath Sinivas

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Washington Sundar, M Ashwin, C Hari Nishaanth, J Koushik, V Aaditya, Ajay Krishna, Anton A Subikshan, D Sudhan, Balu Surya, Swapnil K Singh, M Ayush, K Deeban Lingesh, Shijit Chandran, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, P Saravanan, Dev Rahul, S Sri Abisek, Gurjapneet Singh, S Karthik TNPL 2023 Live Streaming Details Here's all you need to know about the Live Streaming Details of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

When is TNPL 2023? (Date)

Tamil Nadu Premier League will commence on 12 June, and the final match of TNPL 2023 is on 12 July.

What time will LKK vs ITT TNPL 2023 start? (Time)

The Tamil Nadu Premier League will start at 07:00 PM on 12 June 2023.

Where to watch TNPL 2023 live in India? (Live broadcast)

Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3 channels will telecast the TNPL matches live in India.

How to watch TNPL 2023 on mobile? (Live Streaming)

The Fancode app and website will broadcast the Tamil Nadu Premier League live in India.