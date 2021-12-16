This is how a US rapper's song helped in saving hundreds of life

A song by US rapper Logic has helped in saving hundreds of life as it has increased the number of calls made to a suicide prevention helpline and it has also reduced the number of suicides. This was done as the rapper referenced the name of the suicide prevention helpline in his song.

The hit soundtrack titled “1-800-273-8255” garnered lots of public attention.

As per a research published in the British Medical Journal, after the release of this song, a total of 9,915 calls were recorded in a time period of 34 days. This is a 6.9 per cent increase from the expected number. Also, there have been pieces of evidence that show a reduction in the number of suicides.

The song which features Alessia Cara and Khalid managed to remain in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 US music charts for a couple of weeks. Also, it has managed to gather over 430 million views on YouTube.

Thomas Niederkrotenthaler, an associate professor at the Medical University of Vienna and lead author of the study said, "We thought that the song might indeed encourage help-seeking and help prevent suicide, because findings from experimental studies suggest that these types of stories of hope and recovery can be very helpful."

The study further concluded that the song led to 245 lesser suicides than expected.

