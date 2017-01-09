Live TV
Kenya's fisherman turn to conservation - World News
Kenya's fisherman turn to conservation
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jan 09, 2017, 03:44 IST
| Updated:
Jan 09, 2017, 03:44 IST
Fishing is the main source of income for Kenya's Lamu island but overfishing is leaving the reef barren and now former fishermen are being retrained to keep the coral reefs and fish population alive
