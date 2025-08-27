/Portuguese bullfighter gored to death in first performance, animal rights supporters 'laugh and rejoice'

A young bullfighter died after being gored by the bull during his first performance in Portugal’s capital, Lisbon, last week. An audience member also died later after witnessing the tragic episode. Some netizens celebrated his death, arguing that he was punished for taking part in a cruel and medieval sport. A horrific video shows the bull carrying him on its horns and moving all the way towards the end of the ring. Manuel Maria Trindade, 22, was in the Campo Pequeno bullring and making his debut in front of almost 7,000 people. Trindade was running towards the 1,500-pound bull, who charged back at him. He stopped for a moment before trying to grab the bull by its horns. However, he failed to slow down the beast. It then hoisted Trindade on its horns and ran to the end of the ring. Other bullfighters rushed in to help him, but the bull continued to attack the bullfighter who lay on the ground. They managed to get the animal away from Trinidad, after which paramedics checked on Trindade. Also Read: Musk reposts old 'revenge rape' news from Pakistan, his own chatbot Grok fact-checks him

He had suffered traumatic head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brain dead. According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, he later suffered cardiorespiratory arrest and died on Saturday. Meanwhile, a 73-year-old orthopaedic surgeon also fell ill and died later. However, it is not clear whether his passing had anything to do with the way the bull bludgeoned the young bullfighter to death. Touro e Ouro reported that Vasco Morais Batista suffered an aortic aneurysm, which seems to have been the cause of his death.

Video of Portuguese bullfighter

Local reports suggest that some animal rights groups and their members "laughed and rejoiced" at Trindade's death. His mother, Alzira, slammed the Portuguese animal rights political party People-Animals-Nature (PAN) and its supporters in an open letter. “I want to thank you for all your applause, laughter, and rejoicing over my son’s death. Did you know him well enough to be happy about his death? Do you know if he liked animals?” she wrote in the letter, as shared by O Digital.