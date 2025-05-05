Pakistan's Abdul Aziz Ghazi, who is the Imam of the Lal Masjid of Islamabad, asked a group of people present in the mosque to raise their hands who wanted to take Pakistan's side in the India-Pak war - and received absolute silence from the crowd.

A video was circulated on social media in which Ghazi was seen addressing a group of men inside the mosque. He was heard saying, "Those who want to support Pakistan in a war with India, raise your hands."

When no one raised their hands, the Imam said, "There are very few, which means many are enlightened now".

Ghazi further urged Muslims in his country not to support Pakistan. He said that Pakistani Muslims are more oppressed in their country than in any other. The Imam said, "Pakistani forces bomb our own Muslims in Pakistan, India doesn't do that with Indian Muslims.”

"India-Pakistan war is not a war of religion. Pakistan's war is a war of the community. And the prophet said to fight for the community," the Imam said.

MUTINY IN PAKISTAN ‼️



"The amount of cruelty and adversity Pakistan has right now is much more than India. India does not have as much cruelty as Pakistan has (towards Muslims)," he added.

Talking about the attack on Lal Masjid, the Imam said Pakistani authorities targeted their people after that. "They (Pakistani government) bombed their people," Ghazali said.

"Do people go missing in India as they do in Pakistan? Pakistan is responsible for the forced disappearances of Baloch, Pashtuns, PTI workers, religious clerics, and journalists," he further said.