Optical Illusion: Find The Odd Number In 10 Seconds!

In this challenge, you have to find a number that is hidden in the image.
People with sharp eyes and quick minds can spot the hidden number that's right in front of your eyes.
Look again carefully. Zoom in if you need to. Can you spot any other number apart from '07'?
Look at the picture again, zoom it, and check if you can spot any other number apart from “07”.
If you think you’ve spotted it, take a screenshot and circle the number you see!
Look closely at the image, and you’ll notice the hidden number 70.
If you found the number within 10 seconds - congratulations, you passed the test! If not, try next time.
Just like you got tricked, share it with your friends and family and see if they can spot it too!