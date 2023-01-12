Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy: Who is her boyfriend, father-to-be Cordae? Know about her net worth & career

Four times Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka announces her pregnancy on Wednesday. She will be taking a break from tennis until 2024 and has also pulled out of the year's first Grand Slam Australian Open 2023. The Japanese tennis star broke the news of her pregnancy on her official Twitter account and also shared a picture of her sonogram image.

"Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023", the former world number one, who represents Japan, said in a Twitter post. "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom.'"

The announcement came amid speculation that Osaka, who is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world, maybe reduce her professional playing schedule after initially declining to comment on her withdrawal from the Melbourne Grand Slam, which she has won twice. But she said on Wednesday that she would return to competition and expected to be at the Australian Open in 2024. "2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys at the start of the next one", said Osaka, who has also won the US. Open twice.

The tennis pro has been dating the Grammy-nominated rapper, Cordae since 2019, with their first date being at an L.A. Clippers game.

At the time, Cordae didn't know that his date was a tennis star, and said in an interview, "If you asked me about tennis, before being immersed in it because of Naomi, I could only give you Venus and Serena Williams, you know? Because they're just a part of the culture." Let's know a bit more about Cordae.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend and rapper Cordae?

Cordae Amari Dunston, also known as Cordae, is a 25-year-old American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He first rose to prominence by uploading remixes of well-known songs, such as Eminem's "My Name Is", to YouTube. In 2018, he joined the YBN collective, which released their only project together, YBN: The Mixtape, in September of that year, featuring collaborations with Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Skies, Machine Gun Kelly, and Chris Brown. In the year 2020, he left the group. Cordae has also released two solo studio albums, The Lost Boy in 2019 (nominated for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song at the 2020 Grammy Awards for the track "Bad Idea") and From a Bird's Eye View in 2022. Though Cordae at first didn't know that she was a tennis pro, as they started dating, he became one of the biggest fans of Osaka.

In June 2019, Osaka competed at the US Open, while her man was in the stands to support her. Hilariously, it was actually the first tennis match he ever watched. He's cheered her on at plenty of major matches since, including the 2020 US Open, when a video of him adorably celebrating her win went viral.

And Osaka has supported the rapper over the years just the same. She previously went on tour with him, though she's not a huge concert person.

What is the net worth of tennis player Naomi Osaka?

As of 2023, Naomi Osaka has an estimated net worth of $65 Million. She has built her million-dollar empire via her career and her monthly income is estimated to be $5,00,000 +.

Best finish of Naomi Osaka at each of the four Grand Slams:

A talented striker of the ball, Osaka has been touted for great things right since the time she turned pro. Having also won the Indian Wells title in her breakthrough 2018 season, Osaka has started doing full justice to her sky-high potential.