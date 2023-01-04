Mega Millions Jackpot 2023: Date, time, lottery prize money, live result, ticket prize, live winning number

Mega Millions Jackpot 2023: The Mega Millions jackpot is approaching $1 billion after no one won the drawing on Tuesday night. Nobody won the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 so the jackpot is expected to climb to at least $940 million by Friday. Tuesday's drawing offered an estimated jackpot of $785 million, or a cash option of $403.8 million.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were: 41-33-25- 44-29 and Mega Ball: 18. According to the lottery, no winning ticket with all six numbers was sold. However, six tickets matching 5/6 numbers were sold and could be worth $1 million or more depending on the state. Three of them had the Megaplier option, which means they are each worth $4 million. There had been 22 consecutive drawings without a big winner prior to Tuesday.

Friday's top prize of an estimated $940 million could be the sixth-largest jackpot of any lottery game in U.S. history. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

When and where to play the Mega Millions?

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 pm local time.

The game is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah are the only states that do not offer Mega Millions. Lottery tickets are sold in a variety of grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores. Mega Millions of tickets can be purchased online in some states, but beware of scam websites.

How to play the Mega Millions?

The cost of a ticket is $2, but you can add the Megaplier for $1, which increases the amount of your potential prize by up to five times the original prize (except for the jackpot).

Each player chooses five numbers between 1 and 70 for the white balls and one number between 1 and 25 for the Mega Ball. However, you can also have the lottery machine generate a random Quick Pick for you. Prizes range from $2 to $1 million for matching all five white balls (except in California) to the jackpot for matching all six balls. On the Mega Millions website, you can view all of the prize payouts.

You do not have to be a US citizen or a resident of the state where you buy your ticket.

What is the deadline for buying Mega Millions tickets?

To be eligible for the drawing that night in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut, tickets must be purchased by 10:45 p.m. local time on Tuesdays and Fridays. Some states, however, have different deadlines that can be more than an hour before the drawing.

What are the odds of winning and the winning numbers?

Playing the Mega Millions can be exciting and rewarding, but don't spend those millions before you win.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 302,575,350-to-1.

The odds to match all five white balls are 12,607,306-to-1.

What does the cash option mean in Mega Millions Jackpot?

The major US lotteries offer two jackpot payout options, annuity and cash. The annuity option pays out in instalments over time. There is an initial payment, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 per cent each year.

The cash option is much lower than the advertised jackpot, but it is paid in one lump sum. You do not have to wait for years to receive all of the funds.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in U.S. lottery history

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (1 ticket from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)