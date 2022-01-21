Jeff Bezos, other big tech founders fund startups involved in anti-aging research

Defying death has been mankind's single biggest wish. Now several companies including high profile big tech founders have joined the hunt to find a solution.

Last year Amazon founder Jeff Bezos began funding Altos Labs which is researching on how to reverse the ageing process.

Bezos had declared last year that he would be devoting time to philanthropic activities after stepping down as CEO from the online retail giant. Nobel Prize winner Shinya Yamanaka reportedly joined Alto Labs as chair on the scientific advisory board signalling the company's intent.

The company is reportedly hiring scientists from around the world to work on the anti-ageing process. Reports claim drug developer Hal Barron, 59, will step down as Glaxosmithkline's chief scientific officer to become the chief executive and co-chairman of Altos Labs.

Altos has offices in Silicon Valley and San Diego in California including the UK. The company is aiming to develop technology that can revitalise the cell's in the body affected due to ageing.

Bezos had also invested in Unity Biotechnology which aimed to produce drugs and treat diseases linked to ageing. The company sought to tackle Osteoarthritis opening trail among 40 patients.

According to research, the number of older people in the US by 2035 will be more than 18-year-olds in the country.

Google founder Larry Page and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg have also pulled money into anti-ageing research to slow down and delay old age.

