Jeff Bezos’fiancee Lauren Sanchez and her outfit were possibly the most-talked-about things at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. Her choice of outfit raised a few eyebrows and the internet got meme content as soon as some hawk-eyed fans spotted Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg taking a peek at her.

A video of Mark gazing at Lauren for a brief few seconds before he went about looking elsewhere was caught by someone in the crowd and posted online. It led to a barrage of threads and posts, with some defending the action, calling it human, while others slammed Mark. Others also trolled activist and former journalist Lauren Sanchez for her choice of outfit for the formal occasion. Many believed that the dress was “inappropriate” and that she shouldn’t have worn a bustier and instead covered up.

Reacting to all the online chatter, the former news anchor, 55, “liked” multiple social media comments that mentioned her attire for US President Donald Trump's January 20 inauguration.

What was the big deal about Lauren Sanchez' Trump Inauguration dress?

Lauren Sanchez stood next to fiance Jeff Bezos during the ceremony. She was spotted in a classic white suit. She wore a lacy bustier under it. She wore a warm white coat when outdoors, which she removed when the ceremony shifted indoors. The dress was by luxury designer Alexander McQueen.

As a response to those trolling her, Lauren “liked” several supportive comments, such as one that read, "THAT GIRL don’t let the haters bring you down! Only opinion that matters is your own and Jeff’s ." Another comment she liked read, "I thought your inauguration outfit was very modern & classy you looked beautiful 💋."

A third read, "Stunning! Every outfit so far is beyond the physical style but represents being true to yourself, bold, someone who takes risks, and confident in your own skin. More should embrace this."

Lauren had previously worn the white suit for The New York Times DealBook event in December, which she shared on Instagram.