6 Viral Donald Trump inauguration moments you cannot miss
By: Moohita Kaur Garg
By: Moohita Kaur Garg
Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, and the event was notably calmer than previous inaugurations, particularly compared to the 2021 Joe Biden inauguration that was overshadowed by the Capitol riots.
The ceremony attracted high-profile figures, including Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, and international dignitaries like Georgia's Prime Minister and India's External Affairs Minister.
Donald Trump seemed to have forgotten the important custom of placing his hand while swearing in as the POTUS. Pictures from the ceremony show his wife Melania Trump standing beside him, holding two bibles, yet Trump did not put his hand on either.
First Lady Melania Trump graced the inauguration event in a sharply tailored outfit that exuded 'international woman of mystery.' Her outfit, which comprised a long navy coat and matching wide-brimmed hat, triggered a meme-fest, with many comparing her ensemble to fictional characters like the 'Hamburgler,' 'Spy vs. Spy,' and others joking that she was in mourning.
During the Trump inauguration ceremony, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, were seated next to each other. In a video that is now going viral, Mark, who at one point was standing next to Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez, can be seen taking a quick peek at her cleavage before looking away with a smile.
Donald Trump during his inauguration was presented with a cake representation of the new Air Force One design during the Commander-In-Chief inaugural ball. The US President cut the cake using a sabre, of all things…before proceeding to do a dance holding the sword. A video of this is going viral on social media.
Melania Trump's sharp inauguration outfit featured a long navy coat and matching wide-brimmed hat, which shielded her eyes in most photos and even hindered her commander-in-chief husband's attempts to give her a peck before his swearing-in. Photos of the failed kiss are going viral.
Billionaire Elon Musk, a close ally of Trump raised eyebrows after his hand gesture sparked controversy due to its resemblance to the "sieg heil," or Nazi salute. Musk later posted on X that his opponents needed "better dirty tricks" and that "The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired."
{{ primary_category.name }}