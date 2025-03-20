Trigger warning: Some readers may find the details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised

Advertisment

Michel 'Diabão' Praddo, the man known for his extreme body modifications has taken a drastic step to justify his nickname “Human Satan”. The Brazil man going the extra mile has chopped off some of his fingers to turn his hands into claws.

The ‘Human Satan’

49-year-old Michel 'Diabão' Praddo lives off the coast of Praia Grande near Sao Paulo in Brazil. Diabão, and is considered one of the most modified individuals in the world. He is covered with tattoos- approximately 85 per cent of his body is inked. He also boasts several weird body modifications, including customised teeth, no ears, and devil-like subdermal ‘horns’. These horn implants actually earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Advertisment

Also read | Reptilian makeover to alien obsession, seven people who took plastic surgeries WAY too far

‘The Claws’

Now, he has taken the drastic step of chopping off not just one but two fingers on each hand- effectively turning his hands into devilish claws. Diabão calls his latest body modification Las Garras, or 'The Claws' and he started the process back in 2023.

Advertisment

He flaunted his latest body modification in an Instagram post, showing off a mangled hand covered in bandages, in a video which carried the caption “Brought the balance once again, thanks to my muse and modifier.”

In another post, he mentions that he has already begun experiencing “phantom pains,” a common phenomenon among people with amputated limbs.

Also read | 7 People Who Took Plastic Surgeries Way Too Far

“There is no certain painkiller that works on a little finger that does not exist!,” he added.

Internet reacts

Diabão has 312,000 followers on Instagram, people who are both fascinated and horrified by his extreme body modifications.

Also read | 'End of the world'?: Trump presses supposed 'nuclear weapon' button mid-interview. Here's what happened next. Watch video

Lauding his latest modification, one user left the comment “Way to go brother,” while another called the move “spectacular”.

Others, however, were not so kind. While one user called the modification “mutilation,” another suggested that Diabão cut off his head next. So, what is your take?

(With inputs from agencies)

